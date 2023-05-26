California American Water published its 2022 Consumer Confidence Reports, demonstrating high-quality water service throughout its state districts. The annual reports compare California American Water’s water quality with standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water.

The reports also cover drinking water sources, public health information, substances detected in the water and the levels of those substances. Commonly asked questions and answers concerning drinking water are also included.

The reports continue a contemporary design that features illustrated sections of common containments and simple-to-read explanations of the various technical terms within the document.

“We are pleased to announce that our 2022 reports demonstrate excellent water quality that meets and exceeds all regulatory standards,” said Kevin Tilden, President of California American Water. “We hope that customers will find these reports educational and helpful in answering the questions they may have about the state of their water.”

Customers can look up their water quality reports by zip code by visiting: Water+Quality+Reports

