The latest data from GuruFocus shows that CEO N/A bought 15273 shares of Superior Group Of Companies Inc (SGC) on 2023-05-18.

When insiders buy shares of their company’s stock, it can often be a positive sign. It could signal that insiders are turning bullish on the future of their company. Insiders know far more about their company than the general public does, so it is worth paying attention to their trades. With this in mind, let’s take a look at this insider buy to see if Superior Group Of Companies Inc deserves the attention of investors.

Michael Benstock’s trades

Over the past year, Michael Benstock has purchased 0 shares in total.

This means that Michael Benstock has been buying their company’s stock over the long term. This could be a positive sign for the stock’s future.

Insider trends

Some investors may wonder whether one insider’s buys are that important. Are other insiders buying the stock as well, or are other insiders selling?

The insider transaction history for Superior Group Of Companies Inc shows than there have been 4 insiders buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 0 insider sells over the same timeframe.

We like to see more insider buys compared to insider sells. This indicates a bullish trend among the company’s top executives and owners. The more insiders are buying, the more likely it is that the stock is undervalued.

Valuation

Shares of Superior Group Of Companies Inc were trading for $9.41 apice on the day of Michael Benstock’s recent buy. This gives the stock a market cap of $155.248 Millions.

With a price of $9.41 and a GuruFocus Value $21.59, Superior Group Of Companies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.44. This means the stock is Significantly Undervalued based on its GF Value.

