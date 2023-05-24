SoFi to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, today announced that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences. SoFi’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Noto, will participate in moderated fireside chat discussions at JP Morgan’s Annual TMT Conference and Piper Sandler’s Fintech Conference. SoFi’s Chief Financial Officer, Chris Lapointe, will participate in a moderated fireside chat discussion at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference.

Full session details for the conference appearances are as follows:

JP Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date: May 24, 2023
Time: 12:00 PM ET Fireside Chat with CEO Anthony Noto
Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fjpmorgan.metameetings.net%2Fevents%2Ftmc23

Piper Sandler Fintech Conference
Date: June 07, 2023
Time: 2:30 PM ET Fireside Chat with CEO Anthony Noto
Webcast: Link to be posted at the Events section at investors.sofi.com

Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference
Date: June 12, 2023
Time: 1:45 PM ET Fireside Chat with CFO Chris Lapointe
Webcast: Link to be posted at the Events section at investors.sofi.com

Archived webcasts of these appearances will be made available for on demand viewing. To view the webcast, please go to the “Events & Presentations” section of SoFi’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sofi.com%2F.

About SoFi

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps its more than 5.7 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like career advisors, Credentialed Financial Planners (CFP®), exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.

SoFi innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial+Services – which includes SoFi+Checking+and+Savings, SoFi+Invest, SoFi+Credit+Card, SoFi+Protect, and SoFi+Insights – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the Federal Reserve, OCC, and FDIC. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

