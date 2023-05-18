The latest data from GuruFocus shows that President & CEO, 10% Owner N/A bought 15400 shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc (GROV) on 2023-05-18.

When insiders buy shares of their company’s stock, it can often be a positive sign. It could signal that insiders are turning bullish on the future of their company. Insiders know far more about their company than the general public does, so it is worth paying attention to their trades. With this in mind, let’s take a look at this insider buy to see if Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc deserves the attention of investors.

Stuart Landesberg’s trades

Over the past year, Stuart Landesberg has purchased 11700 shares in total.

This means that Stuart Landesberg has been buying their company’s stock over the long term. This could be a positive sign for the stock’s future.

Insider trends

Some investors may wonder whether one insider’s buys are that important. Are other insiders buying the stock as well, or are other insiders selling?

The insider transaction history for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc shows than there have been 7 insiders buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 15 insider sells over the same timeframe.

Although Stuart Landesberg has been buying shares recently, it seems that most of their peers are selling. However, insiders sell for many reasons. Maybe they need the cash, or maybe they are trying to lower their taxes. High insider selling could be a bad sign or a neutral sign, depending on the reason for the sales.

Valuation

Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc were trading for $0.4534 apice on the day of Stuart Landesberg’s recent buy. This gives the stock a market cap of $81.046 Millions.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.