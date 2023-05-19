Anson Funds Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 199 stocks valued at a total of $1.16Bil. The top holdings were NNDM(6.98%), TPX(4.07%), and IYR(3.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Anson Funds Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Anson Funds Management LP bought 20,045,508 shares of NAS:NNDM for a total holding of 27,962,204. The trade had a 5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.69.

On 05/19/2023, Nano Dimension Ltd traded for a price of $2.5 per share and a market cap of $633.02Mil. The stock has returned -16.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nano Dimension Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.78 and a price-sales ratio of 14.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Anson Funds Management LP bought 1,125,135 shares of NYSE:TPX for a total holding of 1,193,822. The trade had a 3.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.78.

On 05/19/2023, Tempur Sealy International Inc traded for a price of $37.38 per share and a market cap of $6.43Bil. The stock has returned 51.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tempur Sealy International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-book ratio of 186.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,114,704-share investment in OTCPK:SICP. Previously, the stock had a 3.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.85 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Silvergate Capital Corp traded for a price of $1.01 per share and a market cap of $31.98Mil. The stock has returned -98.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silvergate Capital Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Anson Funds Management LP bought 307,838 shares of ARCA:IYR for a total holding of 410,138. The trade had a 2.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.03.

On 05/19/2023, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $82.49 per share and a market cap of $2.73Bil. The stock has returned -9.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 187,092-share investment in NAS:ZM. Previously, the stock had a 2.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.05 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Zoom Video Communications Inc traded for a price of $69.4109 per share and a market cap of $20.64Bil. The stock has returned -23.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoom Video Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 216.91, a price-book ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.98 and a price-sales ratio of 4.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

