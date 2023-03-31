PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Virtu Financial, Inc. ("Virtu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VIRT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Virtu and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 28, 2023, Virtu filed its quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In the quarterly report, Virtu stated that "the Company has been responding to requests for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with an investigation of aspects of the Company's information access barriers. The Company is cooperating with this civil investigation and has engaged in settlement discussions in respect of the matter. In the absence of a settlement, the Company currently believes it may receive a Wells Notice from the SEC. The proposed action would be expected to allege violations of federal securities laws with respect to the Company's information barriers policies and procedures for a specified time period in and around January 2018 to April 2019 and related statements made by the Company during such period."

On this news, Virtu's stock price fell $1.13 per share, or 5.68%, to close at $18.77 per share on May 3, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

