The law firm of Kirby+McInerney+LLP is investigating potential claims against Sanmina Corporation (“Sanmina” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SANM). The investigation concerns whether Sanmina and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Sanmina provides electronics contract manufacturing services to customers internationally.

On May 11, 2023, Sanmina disclosed that “the Audit Committee concluded that the consolidated financial statements for the Affected Periods included in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended October 3, 2020, October 2, 2021 and October 1, 2022 and the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly fiscal periods included in such fiscal years and for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022 should no longer be relied upon.” On this news, the price of Sanmina shares declined by $3.05 per share, or approximately 5.70%, from $53.55 per share to close at $50.50 on May 12, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sanmina securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas+W.+Elrod of Kirby+McInerney+LLP by email at [email protected], or by filling out this contact+form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby+McInerney+LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

