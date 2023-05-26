NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Tapestry, Inc.

Teacher Appreciation Week Pop Up Shop

The Coach Foundation surprised over 1,500 teachers with Coach, kate spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman product as part of National Teacher Appreciation Week.

The Coach Foundation's Dream It Real mission aims to create opportunities and remove barriers for the next generation of young people who have the courage to dream it real. Coach knows that the next generation's dreams are made possible by the teachers who work tirelessly to support students across the country. This Teacher's Appreciation Week, we wanted to do our part to spread joy and celebrate the educators who are uplifting student dreams.

In partnership with the non-profit Soles 4 Souls, the Coach Foundation surprised teachers and school staff from underserved school districts across Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas. In true Tapestry fashion of Stretching What's Possible, Coach united the magic of all their sister brands by donating Coach, kate spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman products for the events to thank the teachers and school staff for all they do. In each city, the event took over cafeterias, libraries, and gymnasiums, turning these school spaces into its very own "Pop-Up" shop. Each teacher and staff member selected gifts from a variety of categories including handbags, small leather goods, accessories, and shoes.

To make the experience extra special, over 80 local store associates volunteered across the three cities to serve as personal shoppers. The teams helped staff try on products, provided styling tips, in-depth product knowledge and ensured that the teachers received the same superior service they would in stores.

"These teachers and everyone in the school work so hard and this is the most surprising appreciation we've ever received, probably in our whole life. We greatly appreciate you taking the time to do this nice thing for the teachers and for everyone who gives out their heart to students every day too. Thank you so much!"

- Staff, John Glenn High School

Teacher Appreciation Week gives us all an opportunity to thank our community educators for their unwavering contributions to the next generation.

