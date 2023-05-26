We Love Teachers! The Coach Foundation Says Thank You to the Educators Helping Their Students "Dream It Real"

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Tapestry, Inc.6f80b39c-cb5e-43a8-a67e-7265fa59e1f2.jpg

Teacher Appreciation Week Pop Up Shop

The Coach Foundation surprised over 1,500 teachers with Coach, kate spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman product as part of National Teacher Appreciation Week.

The Coach Foundation's Dream It Real mission aims to create opportunities and remove barriers for the next generation of young people who have the courage to dream it real. Coach knows that the next generation's dreams are made possible by the teachers who work tirelessly to support students across the country. This Teacher's Appreciation Week, we wanted to do our part to spread joy and celebrate the educators who are uplifting student dreams.

In partnership with the non-profit Soles 4 Souls, the Coach Foundation surprised teachers and school staff from underserved school districts across Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas. In true Tapestry fashion of Stretching What's Possible, Coach united the magic of all their sister brands by donating Coach, kate spade New York, and Stuart Weitzman products for the events to thank the teachers and school staff for all they do. In each city, the event took over cafeterias, libraries, and gymnasiums, turning these school spaces into its very own "Pop-Up" shop. Each teacher and staff member selected gifts from a variety of categories including handbags, small leather goods, accessories, and shoes.

To make the experience extra special, over 80 local store associates volunteered across the three cities to serve as personal shoppers. The teams helped staff try on products, provided styling tips, in-depth product knowledge and ensured that the teachers received the same superior service they would in stores.

"These teachers and everyone in the school work so hard and this is the most surprising appreciation we've ever received, probably in our whole life. We greatly appreciate you taking the time to do this nice thing for the teachers and for everyone who gives out their heart to students every day too. Thank you so much!"

- Staff, John Glenn High School

Teacher Appreciation Week gives us all an opportunity to thank our community educators for their unwavering contributions to the next generation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756116/We-Love-Teachers-The-Coach-Foundation-Says-Thank-You-to-the-Educators-Helping-Their-Students-Dream-It-Real

img.ashx?id=756116

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.