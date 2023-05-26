Cummins India Limited Honored for Environmental Management

PUNE, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Cummins India Limited (CIL) has received the Excellence in Environmental Management award for the manufacturing sector from the Confederation of Indian Industry - ITC Center for Excellence.

The award recognizes Cummins India Limited's innovative approaches and exemplary results in employing policy and practice to reduce its environmental impact.

Cummins India has a mature Environmental Management System and related operational controls, with all manufacturing sites being ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified.

Environmental risks are identified through a structured assessment, and risks are managed well through risk hierarchy controls. CIL also has robust systems and procedures around pollution prevention, storm water management, fluid management, water management, wastewater management and waste management.

"This award is a celebration of our progress toward our PLANET 2050 and Destination Zero aspirations to reduce our carbon footprint and address climate change through sustainability initiatives focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, volatile organic compound emissions, water consumption and waste of all kinds across Cummins India facilities," said Shubhankar Chatterji, Chief Supply Chain Officer.

PLANET 2050 is Cummins' environmental sustainability strategy, which includes nine goals timed to 2030 designed to reduce the company's environmental footprint and the aspiration to reach zero emissions by 2050. Destination Zero is the company's strategy around product decarbonization to achieve the product goals in PLANET 2050.

Cummins India Limited, part of the Cummins Group in India, has been headquartered in Pune since 1962 and is the country's leading manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines for power generation, industrial and automotive markets. Cummins India Limited has a country-wide network of 20 dealerships with over 450 service points working with customers in India, Nepal, and Bhutan.

The Confederation of Indian Industry works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering with government and civil society through advisory and consultative processes. It has around 9,000 members from the private and public sectors.

"Excellence in sustainability is a journey of continuous improvement in processes and results," said Seema Arora, Deputy Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry. "The impetus lies on organizations' commitment towards sustainability goals and the ways in which they create an impact on the environment. …We congratulate Cummins India, recognizing their efforts for exemplifying sustainability-led development and growth with their various initiatives. View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

