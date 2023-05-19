Lockheed Martin on Blue Origin's National Team Selected to Develop Human Lunar Lander

DENVER, May 19, 2023

NASA's Sustainable Human Landing System Will Land Crew on the Moon for Artemis V

DENVER, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is on the team that has won a contract from NASA to develop and demonstrate a human landing system for the Artemis program under the agency's Human Landing System program. The goal of the program is to rapidly develop a sustainable human lunar lander and perform a crewed demonstration flight to the lunar surface for Artemis V.

LOCKHEED_MARTIN_Logo.jpg

Led by Blue Origin, the National Team that will develop and build the lander also includes Draper, Boeing, Astrobotic and Honeybee Robotics.

"Congratulations to Blue Origin on this achievement. Lockheed Martin is excited to be part of Blue Origin's National team and we are looking forward to building humanity's first Cislunar Transporter," said Kirk Shireman, vice president of Lunar Exploration Campaigns at Lockheed Martin Space. "We value Blue Origin's thoughtful approach to developing human-rated flight systems and are thrilled to be part of a diverse team that combines innovation, deep experience and a strong industrial base."

NASA's Artemis program is redefining how we explore deep space, and a sustainable human landing system program is key to extending our human presence away from Earth in a long-term way, which will greatly add to our scientific knowledge of the solar system.

As a principal partner on Blue Origin's National Team, Lockheed Martin brings to the lunar lander effort more than 50 years of experience in space exploration – from developing the Orion spacecraft, to supporting numerous planetary robotic missions, to developing the space shuttle's external fuel tank. Additionally, Lockheed Martin and National Team partners are drawing on their extensive supplier base, engaging strategic small and mid-sized businesses across the country in the development of the landing system.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

