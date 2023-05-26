Forte Biosciences, Inc. (www.fortebiorx.com) (NASDAQ: FBRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases, today announced the issuance of an equity inducement award as required by the Nasdaq Stock Market Rules.

In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the Compensation Committee of Forte’s Board of Directors approved the grant of an equity award to purchase 15,000 shares of common stock to a new non-executive employee as a material inducement to such individual’s accepting employment with the Company, with such award vesting over four years, with twenty-five percent vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining seventy-five percent vesting in equal monthly increments over the succeeding thirty-six months, subject to the individual’s continuous employment through each vesting date.

The Inducement Award was made under Forte’s 2020 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan and related award agreements and will have terms and conditions generally consistent with those of Forte’s 2021 Equity Incentive Plan.

About Forte

Forte Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing through preclinical trials its product candidate, FB-102, which is a proprietary molecule with potentially broad autoimmune applications in such indications as graft-versus-host disease, vitiligo and alopecia areata.

