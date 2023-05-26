Journey Medical Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 22, 2023

Company to host conference call to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update on May 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical” or the “Company”) ( DERM), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, May 22, 2023. Journey Medical management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Journey Medical conference call. Participants can register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10178597/f951c8551f. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the News and Events page of the Investors section of Journey Medical’s website, www.journeymedicalcorp.com, and will remain available for replay for approximately 30 days after the conference call.

About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical Corporation ( DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is focused on identifying, acquiring, developing and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets eight products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology’s most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. ( FBIO). Journey Medical’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com.

Company Contact:
Jaclyn Jaffe
Journey Medical Corporation
(781) 652-4500
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
Tony Plohoros
6 Degrees
(908) 591-2839
[email protected]

