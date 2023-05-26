Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Citi, will present at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Friday, June 2. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern). A live webcast will be available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.citigroup.com%2Fciti%2Finvestor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fciti%7C Blog: http%3A%2F%2Fblog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fciti | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230519005305/en/

