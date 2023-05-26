Fairfax-based FVCbank has been honored by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (KBW) by being included in KBW’s coveted 2023 Bank Honor Roll. KBW is a leading specialist investment bank in the financial and fintech sectors. One of 14 U.S. banks to make this year’s KBW Bank Honor Roll, FVCbank is the only Washington, DC- or Baltimore-area bank to receive the 2023 distinction.

For nearly 40 years, KBW has highlighted the top tier of well-managed banks. To make the exclusive annual list, banking institutions must demonstrate a consistently strong track record of earnings growth over the past decade. This year, 14 companies, just 4% of all banks screened, qualified for inclusion on the 2023 KBW Bank Honor Roll, compared with 17 institutions that earned the distinction in 2022.

KBW CEO Thomas B. Michaud congratulated the 14 select banks and their management teams for making the 2023 Honor Roll. Michaud stressed how impressive each bank on this year’s Honor Roll is, stressing how the market has rewarded their track record with better share performance and a higher share valuation.

According to KBW, Honor Roll banks have demonstrated consistent stock outperformance and have historically earned premium valuations. Honor Roll members rose 4.1% compounded annually for the five years ending in 2022, comparing favorably to both the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (BKX) and KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (KRX), which returned -1.1% and 0.6%, respectively, over the same time period.

Christopher McGratty, KBW Head of U.S Bank Research, added, “KBW Honor Roll banks have set themselves apart from their peers with an ability to deliver consistent growth regardless of the operating environment. 2022 was a year of positive fundamental momentum for the banking industry, highlighted by strengthening loan growth, net interest margin expansion, and continued strong credit quality – which collectively drove positive revisions to earnings estimates. We congratulate the 2023 KBW Honor Roll banks.”

About FVCbank

FVCBankcorp, Inc. is the holding company for FVCbank, a wholly-owned subsidiary that commenced operations in November 2007. FVCbank is a $2.34 billion asset-sized Virginia-chartered community bank serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, government contractors, and professional service entities in the greater Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas and Northern Virginia.

FVCbank is based in Fairfax, Virginia, and has nine full-service offices - Arlington, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston, Springfield, Virginia, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Bethesda, and Rockville, Maryland. For more information on FVCbank or its selected financial information, please visit the Investor Relations page of FVCBankcorp, Inc.’s website, www.fvcbank.com.

About KBW

KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry-leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

