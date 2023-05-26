Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Conference Call & Webcast: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:30 am ET

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. ("Navios Holdings") (:NM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Holdings' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Holdings website at www.navios.com under the "Investors" section by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:
Call Date/Time: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:30 am ET
Call Title: Navios Holdings Q1 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
US Dial In: +1. 800.267.6316
International Dial In: +1.203.518.9783
Conference ID: NMQ123

The conference call replay will be available shortly after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.839.5241
International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.2698

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Holdings website, www.navios.com, under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (: NM) owns a controlling equity stake in Navios South American Logistics Inc., one of the largest infrastructure and logistics companies in the Hidrovia region of South America and a substantial interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P., a leading US publicly listed shipping company which owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information about Navios Holdings, please visit our website: www.navios.com.

Contact:
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
+1-345-232-3067
+1.212.906.8643
[email protected]

