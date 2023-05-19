WASTE CONNECTIONS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

TORONTO, May 19, 2023

TORONTO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced that all of the nominees listed in the Company's 2023 management information circular and proxy statement (the "proxy statement") for the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 19, 2023 (the "Meeting"), and nominated at the Meeting, were elected as directors of the Company. Each director will serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Nominee

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Andrea E. Bertone

222,424,465

99.75 %

559,643

0.25 %

Edward E. "Ned" Guillet

194,627,982

87.28 %

28,356,126

12.72 %

Michael W. Harlan

208,379,070

93.45 %

14,605,038

6.55 %

Larry S. Hughes

222,563,911

99.81 %

420,197

0.19 %

Elise L. Jordan

221,439,274

99.31 %

1,544,834

0.69 %

Susan "Sue" Lee

221,241,377

99.22 %

1,742,731

0.78 %

Ronald J. Mittelstaedt

218,434,526

97.96 %

4,549,582

2.04 %

William J. Razzouk

201,434,147

90.34 %

21,549,961

9.66 %






As each received at least a majority of the total number of votes cast in respect of his or her election, all director nominees have been elected in accordance with the majority voting policy included in the Company's Corporate Governance Guidelines and Board Charter.

The shareholders approved on a non-binding, advisory basis the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement in respect of the Meeting ("Say-on-Pay").

The shareholders approved on a non-binding, advisory basis holding future Say-on-Pay advisory votes every year.

The shareholders approved the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2023 and authorized the Company's Board of Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Final voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than eight million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit Waste Connections at www.wasteconnections.com.

CONTACT:


Mary Anne Whitney / (832) 442-2253

Joe Box / (832) 442-2153

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF05983&sd=2023-05-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waste-connections-announces-results-from-annual-shareholders-meeting-301829934.html

SOURCE Waste Connections, Inc.

