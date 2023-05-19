SR ONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $268.00Mil. The top holdings were ACLX(63.12%), DSGN(14.03%), and MLYS(10.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SR ONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,794,600 shares in NAS:MLYS, giving the stock a 10.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.83 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $15.51 per share and a market cap of $633.69Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -65.06.

The guru established a new position worth 4,012,903 shares in NAS:SPRY, giving the stock a 9.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.68 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $8.57 per share and a market cap of $809.42Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 2.95 and a price-sales ratio of 271.44.

The guru established a new position worth 3,009,677 shares in NAS:SBTX, giving the stock a 9.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.63 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Silverback Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $5.87 per share and a market cap of $211.66Mil. The stock has returned -33.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silverback Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.79 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.64.

During the quarter, SR ONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP bought 900,000 shares of NAS:DSGN for a total holding of 6,526,476. The trade had a 3.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.55.

On 05/19/2023, Design Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $7.2 per share and a market cap of $402.81Mil. The stock has returned -34.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Design Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.29 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.04.

The guru established a new position worth 1,333,333 shares in NAS:NKTX, giving the stock a 8.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.1 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Nkarta Inc traded for a price of $4.55 per share and a market cap of $222.65Mil. The stock has returned -64.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nkarta Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.64 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.10.

