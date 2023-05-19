AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $214.00Mil. The top holdings were VGT(9.10%), VHT(8.89%), and BRK.B(6.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 39,606 shares of ARCA:VHT for a total holding of 79,910. The trade had a 4.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.93.

On 05/19/2023, Vanguard Health Care ETF traded for a price of $242.37 per share and a market cap of $17.01Bil. The stock has returned 4.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 8,544-share investment in NYSE:GHM. Previously, the stock had a 2.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.17 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Graham Corp traded for a price of $11.45 per share and a market cap of $121.81Mil. The stock has returned 51.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Graham Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.21 and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 8,304 shares in NYSE:GHC, giving the stock a 2.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $621.51 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Graham Holdings Co traded for a price of $584.17 per share and a market cap of $2.77Bil. The stock has returned -2.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Graham Holdings Co has a price-earnings ratio of 117.54, a price-book ratio of 0.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.17 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 77,147-share investment in ARCA:XLF. Previously, the stock had a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.6 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $32.6 per share and a market cap of $29.31Bil. The stock has returned 1.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, AMI INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 24,806 shares of NAS:VGIT for a total holding of 140,300. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.88.

On 05/19/2023, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $59.42 per share and a market cap of $13.68Bil. The stock has returned -1.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

