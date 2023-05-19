Sparta 24 Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $117.00Mil. The top holdings were EVR(24.25%), IBKR(12.13%), and ECPG(11.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sparta 24 Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sparta 24 Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:HPQ by 587,842 shares. The trade had a 13.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.71.

On 05/19/2023, HP Inc traded for a price of $30.54 per share and a market cap of $30.09Bil. The stock has returned -11.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Sparta 24 Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 130,088 shares. The trade had a 9.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.56.

On 05/19/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $123.25 per share and a market cap of $1,560.21Bil. The stock has returned 11.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-book ratio of 5.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.13 and a price-sales ratio of 5.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 217,566 shares in NYSE:ALLY, giving the stock a 4.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.66 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Ally Financial Inc traded for a price of $26.43 per share and a market cap of $7.95Bil. The stock has returned -28.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ally Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-book ratio of 0.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 33,482 shares in ARCA:IWC, giving the stock a 3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.96 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, iShares Micro-Cap ETF traded for a price of $104.46 per share and a market cap of $882.69Mil. The stock has returned -3.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 175,073 shares in NAS:VIRT, giving the stock a 2.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.22 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Virtu Financial Inc traded for a price of $18.1 per share and a market cap of $1.73Bil. The stock has returned -27.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Virtu Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

