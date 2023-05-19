Vanderbilt University recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $409.00Mil. The top holdings were VNQ(48.69%), XOP(18.10%), and XME(16.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vanderbilt University’s top five trades of the quarter.

Vanderbilt University reduced their investment in ARCA:XOP by 145,215 shares. The trade had a 4.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.97.

On 05/19/2023, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF traded for a price of $123.04 per share and a market cap of $3.38Bil. The stock has returned -6.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Vanderbilt University bought 32,900 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 2,374,356. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.06.

On 05/19/2023, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $80.4 per share and a market cap of $31.55Bil. The stock has returned -11.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 18,943 shares in NYSE:CUBE, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.25 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, CubeSmart traded for a price of $44.91 per share and a market cap of $10.09Bil. The stock has returned 15.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CubeSmart has a price-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.00 and a price-sales ratio of 9.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Vanderbilt University bought 2,795 shares of NAS:SBAC for a total holding of 4,257. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $278.32.

On 05/19/2023, SBA Communications Corp traded for a price of $233.38 per share and a market cap of $25.28Bil. The stock has returned -26.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SBA Communications Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 68.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.61 and a price-sales ratio of 9.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Vanderbilt University bought 6,123 shares of NYSE:PLD for a total holding of 18,997. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.78.

On 05/19/2023, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $123.06 per share and a market cap of $113.64Bil. The stock has returned 5.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.66 and a price-sales ratio of 16.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

