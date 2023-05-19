Harvest Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 54 stocks valued at a total of $112.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(17.65%), EFA(8.50%), and IWM(4.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Harvest Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 9,924-share investment in NYSE:CLX. Previously, the stock had a 1.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $149.96 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Clorox Co traded for a price of $166.36 per share and a market cap of $20.57Bil. The stock has returned 24.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clorox Co has a price-earnings ratio of 286.83, a price-book ratio of 8318.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 33,537-share investment in NYSE:LEG. Previously, the stock had a 1.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.66 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Leggett & Platt Inc traded for a price of $32.54 per share and a market cap of $4.33Bil. The stock has returned -7.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Leggett & Platt Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-book ratio of 2.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 22,825 shares in NYSE:MAS, giving the stock a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.55 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Masco Corp traded for a price of $52.55 per share and a market cap of $11.83Bil. The stock has returned -0.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Masco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 3,641 shares in NYSE:HD, giving the stock a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $306.59 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $290.88 per share and a market cap of $294.57Bil. The stock has returned 3.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-book ratio of 188.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 10,356-share investment in NYSE:GIS. Previously, the stock had a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.85 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $87.63 per share and a market cap of $51.47Bil. The stock has returned 36.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

