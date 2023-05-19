Vawter Financial, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1161 BETHEL ROAD COLUMBUS, OH 43220

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 56 stocks valued at a total of $99.00Mil. The top holdings were VBK(9.34%), BSV(8.30%), and BNDX(7.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vawter Financial, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Vawter Financial, Ltd. reduced their investment in BATS:JMST by 39,584 shares. The trade had a 2.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.41.

On 05/19/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.55 per share and a market cap of $2.52Bil. The stock has returned 1.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock's financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Vawter Financial, Ltd. bought 27,786 shares of ARCA:DFAT for a total holding of 153,826. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.25.

On 05/19/2023, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF traded for a price of $43.05 per share and a market cap of $7.47Bil. The stock has returned 1.89% over the past year.



The guru established a new position worth 49,953 shares in ARCA:DFLV, giving the stock a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.13 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2023, Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $24.3 per share and a market cap of $539.46Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.



During the quarter, Vawter Financial, Ltd. bought 5,391 shares of ARCA:VBK for a total holding of 42,575. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $215.86.

On 05/19/2023, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $215.98 per share and a market cap of $13.21Bil. The stock has returned 5.73% over the past year.



During the quarter, Vawter Financial, Ltd. bought 48,210 shares of ARCA:CGXU for a total holding of 194,463. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.36.

On 05/19/2023, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF traded for a price of $23.48 per share and a market cap of $1.33Bil. The stock has returned 6.49% over the past year.



Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.