JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. ( CSX) has been recognized by intermodal providers as the top-performing railroad in North America. The “Intermodal Service Scorecard” ranking was compiled by the Journal of Commerce, and assessed performance through the first four months of 2023.



To create the Scorecard, more than 100 shippers and intermodal marketing companies were invited to perform a satisfaction assessment. Respondents cited their satisfaction with domestic intermodal service as a key driver of CSX’s number one ranking. Customers highlighted improvements in the railroad’s fluidity, train speed and customer service.

“CSX is proud to be recognized by our customers for the quality of our service delivery,” said President and CEO Joe Hinrichs. “CSX’s service performance has returned to — or in many cases surpassed — our pre-pandemic levels. However, we know that we must demonstrate to our customers that we can provide a sustained high level of service. And I assure you that we’re committed to continually partnering with our customers to deliver solutions that meet their business needs.”

CSX recently reported first quarter intermodal trip plan compliance results above 95 percent, demonstrating its strong record of meeting rail car scheduling plans. The company’s improved service reliability was also cited by the Surface Transportation Board in its recent decision to release CSX from a temporary requirement for Class I railroads to submit bi-weekly service metrics reports. CSX is the only one of the Class Is to no longer be subject to the requirement.

To learn more about CSX’s ranking on the Journal of Commerce Intermodal Service Scorecard, click here .

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

