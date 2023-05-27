CSX Named Best Railroad by Intermodal Service Providers

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. ( CSX) has been recognized by intermodal providers as the top-performing railroad in North America. The “Intermodal Service Scorecard” ranking was compiled by the Journal of Commerce, and assessed performance through the first four months of 2023.

To create the Scorecard, more than 100 shippers and intermodal marketing companies were invited to perform a satisfaction assessment. Respondents cited their satisfaction with domestic intermodal service as a key driver of CSX’s number one ranking. Customers highlighted improvements in the railroad’s fluidity, train speed and customer service.

“CSX is proud to be recognized by our customers for the quality of our service delivery,” said President and CEO Joe Hinrichs. “CSX’s service performance has returned to — or in many cases surpassed — our pre-pandemic levels. However, we know that we must demonstrate to our customers that we can provide a sustained high level of service. And I assure you that we’re committed to continually partnering with our customers to deliver solutions that meet their business needs.”

CSX recently reported first quarter intermodal trip plan compliance results above 95 percent, demonstrating its strong record of meeting rail car scheduling plans. The company’s improved service reliability was also cited by the Surface Transportation Board in its recent decision to release CSX from a temporary requirement for Class I railroads to submit bi-weekly service metrics reports. CSX is the only one of the Class Is to no longer be subject to the requirement.

To learn more about CSX’s ranking on the Journal of Commerce Intermodal Service Scorecard, click here.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397

ti?nf=ODg0MzI2NiM1NjA2MTc0IzIwMDU0MzA=
CSX-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.