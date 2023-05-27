VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:EPW)(PINK:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company with a developing research and clinical trials division announces various corporate updates.

MAY 6, 2022 FILING DISCLOSURE UPDATE

As a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, we are issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure. The Company advises that the May 6, 2022 restated unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended September 30, 2021, were duly authorized prior to filing, however there was an incorrect director name included on the filed documents.

In consultation with the Board of Directors and accounting services the Company has implemented measures to ensure this type of oversight does not happen in the future.

The Company also announces that it entered into debt settlement agreements with creditors on May 15th, 2023, for the settlement of debt in the aggregate amount of $ 67,531.40 CAD, which was settled through the issuance of an aggregate of 4,502,093 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at a deemed issue price of $0.015 per Share considered (the "Debt Settlement").

All Shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement have been issued with no hold period with prior written consent of the Canadian Securities Exchange. None of the Shares will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and none may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company with multi-disciplinary clinics, a Canadian medical device company and has launched its first clinical research site becoming a Site Management Organization (SMO) in Dallas, TX. Empower is a leader in integrated healthcare and research solutions and is reshaping the model for patient-first wellness.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Media:

Steven McAuley CEO

[email protected]

+1 855-855-9058

Investors:

Tamara Mason

Business Development & Communications

[email protected]

+1 855-855-9058

