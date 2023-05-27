Envirotech Vehicles Announces Receipt of Expected Notice from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Form 10-Q

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), ("EVTV" or "the Company"), announced today that it received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 and because it remains delinquent in filing its Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022, as previously disclosed.

In accordance with the prior notification letter regarding the delayed filing of the Form 10-K, EVTV has until June 20, 2023 to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If Nasdaq accepts the Company's plan, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for filing the Form 10-K to regain compliance.

The Company continues to work diligently to file its Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and expects to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built, zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. EVTV serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and academic institutions to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. EVTV's vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel-price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ICR, Inc.
Telephone: (646) 200-8873
Email: [email protected]

Sue Emry, Executive Vice President
Telephone: (870) 970-3355
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756111/Envirotech-Vehicles-Announces-Receipt-of-Expected-Notice-from-Nasdaq-Related-to-Delayed-Filing-of-Form-10-Q

img.ashx?id=756111

You may also like :

  1. NAS:EVTV Guru Trades
  2. NAS:EVTV 10-Year Financials and charts
  3. NAS:EVTV DCF Calculation
  4. NAS:EVTV 10-Year Valuations
  5. NAS:EVTV Insider Trade
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.