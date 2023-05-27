VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2023 / Silver X Mining Corp. ( TSXV:AGX, Financial)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(F:AGX) ("Silver X" or the "Company") reports that the asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") previously announced on April 17, 2023, to acquire the Revenue-Virginius Mine and certain related assets (collectively the "Assets") from Alliance Management LLC, as receiver under a court supervised receivership in Ouray County, Colorado (the "Acquisition") has been terminated.

"We have worked diligently on creating a plan for the acquisition of the Revenue Mine that would generate value for all stakeholders involved," stated José M. García, President and CEO of Silver X. "However, there are circumstances beyond our control that have made it difficult to move forward. At this time, we are not willing to contribute further funds to the receivership process as we are not confident in the process and must ensure continued success of our core asset in Peru. We still believe in the viability of the Revenue Mine and remain open to dialogue with local stakeholders in Ouray, Colorado, to find a mutually agreeable agreement on which to move forward on."

The Company believes the district has an unparalleled geological setting and remains interested in the acquisition of the Assets. Silver X will continue to explore other viable options to move forward with the Acquisition.

About Silver X Mining Corp.

Silver X is a rapidly-expanding silver developer and producer. The Company owns the 20,000-hectare Nueva Recuperada Silver District in Central Peru and produces silver, gold, lead and zinc from the Tangana Mining Unit. Our mission is to be a premier silver company delivering outstanding value to all stakeholders and we aim to achieve this by consolidating and developing undervalued assets, creating value by adding resources and increasing production while aspiring to social and environmental excellence. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

