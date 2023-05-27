Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (“TDS” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDS) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired TDS securities between May 6, 2022 and November 3, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 3, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges, in part, that TDS and its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation ("UScellular"), made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants had no reason to believe UScellular's "free upgrade" promotional activity, which was tested and trialed during the second quarter of 2022, was effective at reducing the UScellular's postpaid churn rate as they represented to investors, as opposed to merely adding new postpaid subscribers, when its churn rate was actually increasing or remaining constant over most quarters in the class period; (ii) UScellular was not making progress with respect to its churn rate, as it represented to investors; (iii) UScellular was not in fact balancing its promotional activity and its profitability; (iv) due to extreme competition among postpaid carriers, UScellular did not have the flexibility to offset the costs from widespread, expensive promotions with price increases; and (v) as a result of the Companies' decision for UScellular to continue engaging in heavy promotions to address its postpaid subscriber churn rate despite any lack of positive impact on churn rate, UScellular's profitability substantially declined.

