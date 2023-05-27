Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (“JinkoSolar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JKS) on behalf of JinkoSolar stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether JinkoSolar has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 8, 2023, federal agents executed a search warrant at JinkoSolar's solar panel manufacturing plant in Jacksonville, Florida. Federal authorities did not disclose the specific reason for the search warrant.

On this news, JinkoSolar's stock price fell $3.91 per share, or 8.25%, to close at $43.47 per share on May 9, 2023.

