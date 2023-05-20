Power Corp of Canada recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 168 stocks valued at a total of $975.00Mil. The top holdings were LEV(14.72%), STLA(5.86%), and AAPL(5.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Power Corp of Canada’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,292,016 shares in NYSE:STLA, giving the stock a 5.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.7 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2023, Stellantis NV traded for a price of $16.78 per share and a market cap of $52.57Bil. The stock has returned 28.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stellantis NV has a price-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-book ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Power Corp of Canada bought 172,235 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 311,904. The trade had a 2.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.55.

On 05/20/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $175.16 per share and a market cap of $2,755.04Bil. The stock has returned 28.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-book ratio of 44.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.16 and a price-sales ratio of 7.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Power Corp of Canada bought 87,415 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 174,460. The trade had a 2.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.08.

On 05/20/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $318.34 per share and a market cap of $2,367.01Bil. The stock has returned 27.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-book ratio of 12.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.01 and a price-sales ratio of 11.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Power Corp of Canada bought 121,076 shares of NAS:AMAT for a total holding of 152,546. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.84.

On 05/20/2023, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $126.95 per share and a market cap of $107.29Bil. The stock has returned 15.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-book ratio of 7.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.41 and a price-sales ratio of 4.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 58,785-share investment in NYSE:JPM. Previously, the stock had a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $137.02 during the quarter.

On 05/20/2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $139.18 per share and a market cap of $406.72Bil. The stock has returned 21.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

