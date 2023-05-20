Hyundai Motor's Sensational N Vision 74 Concept Thrills at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2023

COMO, Italy and SEOUL, South Korea, May 20, 2023

  • For its first-ever Hyundai brand entry in the prestigious Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, Hyundai Motor exhibited its N Vision 74, Hyundai N Brand's high-performance 'Rolling Lab'
  • The fully functional 'Rolling Lab' features a unique hydrogen fuel cell electric hybrid architecture with emphasis on sustainable high performance.
  • N Vision 74 pays homage to Hyundai's design heritage, inspired by the 1974 Pony Coupe Concept, while guiding the way for future sustainable high-performance mobility

COMO, Italy and SEOUL, South Korea, May 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For Hyundai Motor Company's first-ever appearance at the prestigious Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este this week in Lake Como, Italy, Hyundai Motor exhibited its N Vision 74 concept, catching the attention of the world-famous classic car and prototype show's guests.

Prior to its appearance at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, N Vision 74 appeared alongside a restoration of the Pony Coupe Concept at the Hyundai Reunion in Lake Como, celebrating the company's first Heritage Project.

By exhibiting the retro-futuristic N Vision 74 at one of the world's top three classic and concept car competitions, Hyundai Motor was able to call attention to both its design heritage and its vision for sustainable performance technology.

"Participating in Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este is a tremendous honor and speaks to Hyundai Motors remarkable journey to get here. Yet, there's so much more to come," said Luc Donckerwolke, President and Chief Creative Officer of Hyundai Motor Group. "The future we used to imagine is gradually becoming a reality. The car is transforming from a means of transportation to a mobility platform that extends our lifestyle. Hyundai will be at the center of this design transformation, taking inspiration from our legacy to pave the way for future forms of mobility."

"It is a great honor to participate in such a prestigious event in Italy, the country that marked the beginning of our design heritage as we uncover the roots of Hyundai's design DNA," said SangYup Lee, Vice President and Head of Hyundai Motor Design Center. "N Vision 74 is a tribute to our past efforts and a declaration of our future, carrying forward the bold spirit of the Pony Coupe Concept into a futuristic design that realizes the dream of our engineers to create Korea's first sports car."

More information about Hyundai Motor can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com.

