NEW YORK, May 20, 2023 -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Luminar Technologies, Inc. ("Luminar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LAZR).

Media sources reported on or around March 17, 2023, that Lidwave, a semiconductor developer, had accused Luminar of trying to pass off a Lidwave chip as its technology. This came after Luminar displayed an image of the processor at an investor conference and on its website. As a result, Lidwave threatened Luminar with legal action, prompting the latter to remove the disputed images from its investor presentation and website. Following this news, Luminar's stock price dropped by $0.68 per share or 8.02% to close at $7.80 per share on March 20, 2023.

