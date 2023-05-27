SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (“Charles River” or the “Company”) (: CRL) investors who acquired securities between May 5, 2020 and February 21, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you are a shareholder who incurred losses during this period, you have until July 18, 2023, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action.



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (2) that, as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (3) that, as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

