Owens-Corning: Cyclical Return Potential for Patient Investors

The construction materials company has enjoyed strong earnings growth in the past 3 years

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Owens-Corning, the company with the pink panther logo, does well in the insulation, roofing and composites markets.
  • It offers a robust set of fundamentals, especially for profitability and growth.
  • It is fairly valued in my opinion, but the share price is volatile and patient investors who wait may get a bargain price.
Article's Main Image

It’s not as exciting as a tech stock, but Owens-Corning (

OC, Financial) does provide cyclical return potential for investors, especially with the muted housing market expected to rebound once interest rates go lower again.

Despite the volatility that is part of its industry, the company's share price growth has averaged 10% per year since the company began trading publicly in 2008. In the short term, the stock is too volatile to be considered a bond substitute. But at some point, a value opportunity should appear if history repeats itself.

1659650362254032896.png

About the company

It was founded as a bottle-making company in the 1920s, but didn’t last in that industry for several reasons, including the arrival of prohibition and the Great Depression. So, the company began looking at glass and glass fibers differently.

Out of that came a 1935 agreement between Corning Glass Works and Owens Illinois to partner and follow up on their mutual interest in fiberglass. Numerous products came out of their partnership and merger in 1938). One of the most important of them was fiberglass insulation.

In 1980, the company designed one of America’s most iconic advertising symbols, with the pink panther as its brand image.

Today, the company has grown into a major construction materials supplier, with three main lines of business as shown in this chart:

1659652729787645952.png

As this price chart shows, Owens-Corning could almost be a proxy for the American construction industry:

1659653737192357888.png

Shareholder returns

In addition to capital gains, Owens-Corning shareholders also benefit from a dividend and share repurchases. It currently pays a dividend yield of 1.59% based on the May 19 closing price of $110.19. That’s close to the average dividend of 1.66% paid by companies in the S&P 500 in March 2023.

Share buybacks averaged 5.50% over the past five years, providing another boost to shareholder returns.

The following table shows Owens-Corning’s annualized and total returns:

1660386202223640576.png

GF Score and valuation

Overall, Owens-Corning has a high GF Score of 91 out of 100.

1660676102474956800.png

One of the weaker components of the fundamentals is the financial strength rank of 6 out of 10. For 2022, the debt-to-revenue ratio was 3.26, made up of long-term debt of $9.761 billion (it has no short-term debt) and revenue of $2.992 billion. The interest coverage ratio is a solid 14.46, while the Altman Z-Score is in the safe zone at 3.17.

Profitability ranks at 9 out of 10, with industry-leading margins and returns. The operating margin is 15.28%, the net margin is 13.54% and return on equity is 28.84%.

Growth contributes another 9 out of 10 rank. Over the past three years, revenue growth has averaged 15.40% per year, Ebitda has grown by an average of 29,20% and earnings per share without non-recurring items has expanded by an average of 51.10% per year.

Owens Corning’s GF Value rank is just 5 out of 10. However, several other valuation metrics see undervaluation, including discounted cash flow:

1659682697024372736.png

It’s also considered undervalued by the price-earnings ratio of 7.97 and the PEG ratio of 0.52.

A cyclical opportunity

I would argue that the most important characteristic of the Owens-Corning share price is its volatility. As the chart below shows, the price has had some wild swings over the past decade:

1659683950542454784.png

When the charts show these swings, a cyclical opportunity could be at hand. Timing the market may be anathema to some, but it can also be very profitable if done right.

Of course, waiting for a good price exposes investors to opportunity costs. In turn, that suggests a need to find alternate means of deploying one’s capital.

Two of the seven gurus who own the stock reduced their positions in the first quarter of 2023 according to 13F filings. The two gurus who sold also have the two biggest stakes.

Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) of Davis Selected Advisors reduced his position by less than 1%, to finish the quarter with 3,603,881 shares. Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) of GMO LLC owned 204,781 shares while Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) of Fisher Asset Management held 178,059 shares as of the quarter's end.

Investors should be aware that 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Institutional investors held 71.42% of shares outstanding, while insiders owned 3.58%. The biggest holding among the insiders is that of Brian Chambers, the President and CEO, with 253,629 shares.

Wrapping up, I believe Owens-Corning stock offers relatively consistent total return potential for those who know how to play cyclical industries. It has good fundamentals and the long-term growth trend has been solid despite the volatility.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.