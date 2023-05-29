LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2023 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Franchise Group, Inc. ("Franchise Group" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:FRG) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management in connection with the Company's agreement to be acquired by a consortium led by CEO Brian Kahn ("the Consortium").

The investigation focuses on determining if the Franchise Group board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process prior to the agreement, and whether the Consortium is underpaying for the Company.

