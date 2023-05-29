Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (“Charles River” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRL) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Charles River securities between May 5, 2020 and February 21, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 18, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On February 22, 2023, before the market opened, Charles River revealed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) relating to an ongoing investigation in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (“USFWS”) into the supply chain and illegal importation of non-human primates for research. The Company noted that it was voluntarily suspending shipments of primates from Cambodia, which would negatively impact its earnings for the year and would reduce revenue growth by 200 basis points to 400 basis points.

On this news, Charles River’s stock price fell $24.51, or 10%, to close at $219.09 per share on February 22, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (2) that, as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (3) that, as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

