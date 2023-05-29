ACI Worldwide To Offer Banks New Cross-Border, Real-Time Payment Services

1 hours ago
ACI+Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software, today announced the addition of Swift Go to its cross-border payments offering. In response to the growing demand for new cross-border, real-time payment services, ACI will enable banks to utilize Swift+Go via the ACI+Enterprise+Payments+Platform.

Swift+Go is a new standard in low-value international payments, enabling consumers and SME customers to send simple, fast and transparent cross-border payments straight from their bank account, combining the power of Swift gpi with domestic real-time payments infrastructure where possible.

ACI, a global, accredited partner of Swift for more than 30 years, is offering the new capabilities to enable banks to take full advantage of today’s new real-time, cross-border payment opportunities.

“We are excited about the extension of our long-standing and successful partnership with Swift,” said Craig Ramsey, Head of Real-Time Payments, ACI Worldwide. “Seamless and instant cross-border payments, whether high or low value, are increasingly becoming the norm for our customers. Leveraging Swift Go will enable banks to improve the customer experience and stay competitive in the growing cross-border payments market.”

“Swift Go gives consumers and small businesses the peace of mind they have been looking for when sending money internationally, through transparency in fees and predictability in speed, said Tanja Haase, Head of Swift Go at Swift. “We are pleased to be able to continue working with ACI Worldwide to extend these benefits to more banks and their customers.”

ACI technology solutions, including ACI Enterprise Payment Platform, have been supporting various gpi services since its inception, including gpi Customer Credit Transfers, ACI gpi Data Service and Universal Confirmations.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI+Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintech companies and financial disruptors to process and manage digital+payments, power omni-commerce+payments, present and process bill+payments, and manage fraud+and+risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time+digital+transformation of payments and commerce.

