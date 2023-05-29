Ready, Set, Order: DoorDash and Australian Eateries Join Forces to Bring You $1 Weekend Deals* You Can't Afford to Miss

DoorDash has joined forces with some of Australia’s favourite local restaurants, offering up delicious and affordable $1 menu items this weekend only.* From Friday 26 May – Sunday 28 May between 2pm – 5pm, you can enjoy fan fave menu items from top restaurants for just $1*.

With $1 items at over 1,800 merchants from across the country, there’s something for everyone. The offer is available to new and existing DoorDash customers so everyone can savour the flavour and indulge in a treat that won’t strain your wallet this coming weekend.

“We’re excited to launch the $1 menu this weekend for all Australians to support their favourite hospitality outlets,” said Rebecca Burrows, DoorDash General Manager New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

“With $1 menu items available at over 1,800 local merchants, new and existing customers can take advantage of these incredible deals indulging in delicious items such as pizzas, burgers, noodle soups, quesadillas, pasta and desserts - all just for $1!” said Burrows.

Renowned Australian Chef, Shannon Martinez chose to join the promotion to encourage Australian's to support local this weekend.

"We're excited to take part in this weekend's offer with DoorDash and encourage people to get behind their local hospitality businesses. At Smith and Deli we can't wait for people to try some of our vegan dishes for just one dollar.”

From Friday 26 May to Sunday 28 May, there will be a rotating roster of $1 meals* available, offering something new each day for DoorDash customers to enjoy. Some of the mouth-watering highlights include:

  • Schnitz
  • Max Brenner
  • Spudbar
  • Noodle Box
  • Crust Pizza
  • Pie Face

New and existing DoorDash customers who order via the app from selected eateries between 2-5pm on Friday 26th to Sunday 28th May can claim $1 menu items* via the DoorDash+app! Redeeming your $1 meal* is easy: Simply use the unique promo code for each day at checkout: Friday 26th - FRISAVINGS, Saturday 27th - SATSAVINGS and Sunday 28th - SUNSAVINGS

SOME OF THE OVER 1,800 LOCAL OFFERS AVAILABLE IN YOUR STATE:

Melbourne

Smith and Deli
Easey’s
Moroccan Soup Bar
Leonard’s House of Love
Burgertory
Zeus Street Greek
Mad Patties

Sydney

Chat Thai OG
South Dowling Sandwiches
Baskin Robbins
Nene Chicken
Zeus Street Greek
BondiTony’s Burgers
Ogalo
Lebanon and Beyond
Suzie Dukes Burger and Grill
Epic Pizza
Burgers Anonymous

Brisbane

Beefy’s Pies
The Yiros Shop
Burrito Bar
Seoul Bistro
Mr Potato
Wara Sushi

Perth

Johnny’s Burgers
PastaCup
2 Fat Indians
Zeus Street Greek
Mr Potato

Adelaide

Soonta
Two-Bit Villains
Pondok Daun Restaurant

Hobart

Mornington Inn
La Belle Pizza

Canberra

Grease Monkey
Ellena Takeaway and Pizza Bar
Ginger and spice
Florey Takeaway

*Offer valid for one selected menu item per order across selected merchants while supplies last. Offer valid between 2pm - 5pm AEST on 26th May to 28th May 2023 at select locations in Australia. One redemption per customer per day. Order fee will apply to subtotals of less than $15 (ex GST and service fees). Fees apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Different promo codes apply each day. Use promo codes FRISAVINGS (Friday 26 May), SATSAVINGS (Saturday 27 May ) and SUNSAVINGS (Sunday 28 May) to redeem.

Notes to the Editor

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order

