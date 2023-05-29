The Battery Show Europe Comments on Booming European Battery Market Driven by Electric Vehicles

Informa Markets Engineering, Rob Shelton Director of The Battery Show Europe adds perspective to future of European Battery and EV Market as EU is poised to continue to lead international efforts in battery tech

STUTTGART, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / The Battery market is currently one of the largest growing industries in Europe, largely due to the increase in spending on electric vehicles, valued currently at over USD $250 billion. Europe alone is responsible for 2.3 million plug-in electric vehicle registrations, and in Northern European nations, ECVs made up more than 30 percent of new vehicle sales in 2021. Recently, the battery market has seen numerous developments, including electric and hybrid vehicles, electric powertrains for commercial vehicles, and artificial intelligence operating systems that have all played a large role in making electric and hybrid vehicles more accessible, safer and more cost efficient.

Electric vehicles are expected to maintain steady growth as consumers prioritize electric and hybrid vehicle purchases. What are the benefits electric vehicles offer? Electric vehicles benefit both consumers and manufacturers. For example, offering electric vehicle charging infrastructure and transitioning fleets to EVs provide businesses with a credible role in reducing global greenhouse gas emissions and inspiring wider EV adoption. Most beneficial to the consumer, the maintenance and charging costs are typically lower on EVs, and fully electric powertrains have fewer moving parts than traditional internal combustion engines, so they require less maintenance and no oil changes.

"In the fast lane of innovation, Europe's electric vehicle industry is leading the charge, propelling us towards a sustainable future. With a potent combination of visionary policies, relentless technological advancements, and a critical keenness to environmental consciousness, electric vehicles are poised to not just succeed, but thrive in Europe," says Rob Shelton, Event Director, Battery Show Europe.

There is a growing awareness among consumers about the need to reduce carbon emissions, and electric vehicles are seen as a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional petrol and diesel vehicles. The infrastructure for electric vehicles has been expanding rapidly in recent years, with more charging stations being installed across cities and highways. This has made it easier and more convenient for people to own and use electric vehicles. Finally, the availability and affordability of electric vehicles have also improved, with more models now available at lower prices, making them a more attractive option for consumers.

The Battery Show Europe will discuss many of the topics surrounding electric vehicles at the upcoming expo, May 23-25 in Stuttgart, Germany. Live product showcases from Siemens, Donaldson, DuPont, Henkel and Dow, along with the new Open Tech Forum will also provide real-life examples of the technology advancing the industry, and provide answers to questions regarding new technologies, processes and developments. Conference passes and Pre-Conference Workshops are quickly selling out as the industry plans to gather for networking and education.

The battery market is expected to continue growing in Europe as well as the United States and Asia. The Battery Show Europe will continue to follow the trends of the industry and provide the most up to date information.

