The Challenger 3500 business jet, which will be on display at the European airshow, offers customers in the region a preview of Bombardier’s eco-design vision

The Challenger 3500 aircraft boasts the first eco app* solution available in business aviation, optimizing flight plans for a reduced environmental footprint

Passengers benefit from the ultimate cabin experience, with striking interior design, the widest cabin in its class, the renowned Nuage seat and the highly reliable Iridium Certus connectivity



GENEVA, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier will debut the award-winning Challenger 3500 business jet to the European market, as all gather at the 2023 European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland. The Challenger 3500 aircraft, which entered service in September 2022, is showcased in grand style alongside the industry’s flagship, the Global 7500 aircraft, and a stunning Certified Pre-Owned Challenger 605 aircraft also making its debut.

The latest evolution in the Challenger lineage is a tangible gateway to Bombardier’s eco-design vision. In the cabin, the Challenger 3500 aircraft boasts a high-end product design by proposing a selection of innovative, sustainable materials that minimize the impact on the environment. The Challenger 3500 also joins the Global 5500, Global 6500 and Global 7500 aircraft in standing alone as the only business jets in the industry to carry an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), offering trustworthy, thorough and transparent views of their environmental footprint.

“European customers will be able to feel for themselves the high quality that is standard for our aircraft – such as in experiencing Bombardier’s illustrious Nuage seat – all while finding unique design options that are genuinely more sustainable,’’ said Jean-Christopher Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales & Bombardier Defense, Bombardier. “We are very proud to open the door of the Challenger 3500 aircraft to our European customers for the very first time. This top-of-the-line aircraft demonstrates that exceptional comfort, ultimate performance and lower environmental footprint can go hand in hand.’’

The stunning aircraft interior offers a host of new technologies, including the recently announced Iridium Certus connectivity, the industry’s first voice-controlled cabin, wireless chargers throughout the cabin, and the only 24-inch, 4K displays in its class. Thanks to its perfectly crafted cabin experience, the Challenger 3500 aircraft has received multiple accolades, including the Best of the Best honor at the prestigious Red Dot Awards for Product Design in 2022.

In the flight deck, the Challenger 3500 aircraft has more baseline features than any of its competitors, with a standard auto-throttle system to further enhance the experience for Challenger pilots. The introduction of the first eco app* solution in business aviation also enables optimized flight plans, which help operators save fuel and reduces the aircraft’s environmental footprint.

Beyond its exceptional features, reliability remains the Challenger family’s landmark. With over 890 business jets of the Challenger 300 series in service worldwide, totaling more than 3.6 million flight hours and more than 2.1 million landings, this iconic aircraft family is known for its proven reliability and excellent safety record.

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com . Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com . Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier, Challenger, Challenger 300, Challenger 3500, Challenger 605, Global, Global 5500, Global 6500, Global 7500 and Nuage are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

* Subject to availability. Subscription fees may apply. eWAS Pilot with OptiFlight® is a solution from SITA.

Visuals related to Bombardier's announcements at EBACE are available here.

