LONDON, May 22, 2023

LONDON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions to the telecoms industry, announced today that it has been named by Gartner in two recent Market Guide reports – the Market Guide for CSP Customer Management and Experience Solutions1 (CM&X) and the Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions2 (RM&M). Representative Vendors were identified for the reports "based on product portfolio, geographic spread and progress in the last year".

Cerillion_Logo.jpg


Management believes that Cerillion's inclusion in these two reports acknowledges the company's growing reputation and the breadth and completeness of the company's product portfolio. Cerillion BSS/OSS Suite covers all major modules of CM&X and RM&M solutions, supporting both modular delivery and end-to-end pre-integrated solutions, including a set of pre-packaged SaaS editions designed around the needs of specific market segments, which provide the fastest possible time-to-value.

According to Gartner, "Inquiries with CSPs and our survey of RM&M vendors suggest that CSPs are increasingly asking for TM Forum Open APIs and TM Forum Open Digital Architecture (ODA) compliance."2

Already at gold-level certification for TM Forum Open APIs, Cerillion is leading this charge as one of only two BSS/OSS vendors with real-world certifications of its Open APIs in live customer deployments.

"We are delighted to be recognised again in the latest Gartner Market Guide reports," commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. "Gartner is a trusted resource, and we believe our inclusion confirms our burgeoning reputation in the industry backed up by our consistent track record of success and growth."

1 Gartner "Market Guide for CSP Customer Management and Experience Solutions" By Analyst(s): Juha Korhonen, Amresh Nandan, Chris Meering, Susan Welsh de Grimaldo. Published 10 April 2023.

2 Gartner "Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management and Monetization Solutions". By Analyst(s): Amresh Nandan, Chris Meering, Juha Korhonen. Published 9 November 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 80 customer installations across c. 45 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Proximus. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

