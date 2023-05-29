Global Blue to Participate in Upcoming Conference

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB and GB.WS) announces that on May 23, 2023, Jacques Stern, CEO, will present at the Morgan Stanley Inaugural Luxury Conference 2023. The presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Global+Blue+Group+Holding+AG+-+Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations.

ABOUT GLOBAL BLUE

Global Blue pioneered the concept of Tax Free Shopping 40 years ago. Through continuous innovation, we have become the leading strategic technology and payments partner, empowering retailers to improve their performance and shoppers to enhance their experience.

Global Blue offers innovative solutions in three different fields:

  • Tax Free Shopping: Helping retailers at over 300,000 points of sale to efficiently manage 35 million Tax Free Shopping transactions a year, thanks to its fully integrated in-house technology platform. Meanwhile, its industry-leading digital Tax Free shopper solutions create a better, more seamless customer experience
  • Payments services: Providing a full suite of foreign exchange and Payments technology solutions that allow acquirers, hotels and retailers to offer value-added services and improve the customer experience during 31 million payment transactions a year at 130,000 points of interaction
  • Complementary RetailTech: Offering new technology solutions to retailers, including digital receipts and eCommerce returns, that can be easily integrated with their core systems and allow them to optimise and digitalise their processes throughout the omni-channel customer journey, both in-store and online

In addition, our data and advisory services offer a strategic advisory to help retailers identify opportunities for growth, while our shopper experience and engagement solutions provide data-driven solutions to increase footfall, convert footfall to revenue and enhance performance.

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalblue.com%2Fabout-us%2F (Shopping+guide%2C+Guide+to+shopping+abroad+-+Global+Blue+official+site+%7C+Global+Blue)

Pre-pandemic figures FY 2019-20

Source: Global Blue

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005226/en/

