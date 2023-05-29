NanoString to Host Conference Call on Monday, May 22, 2023, to Provide Comments on Decision of the Regional Court of Munich

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 4:30pm ET to provide an update on the recent Decision of the Regional Court of Munich.

Investors and other interested parties should register for the conference call in advance by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fwww.netroadshow.com%2Fevents%2Flogin%3Fshow%3D9b96aaa1%26amp%3BconfId%3D51426. Following registration, an email confirmation will be sent that includes dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open throughout the call but to ensure connection for the full call, registration in advance is recommended.

The link to the webcast and audio replay will be made available at the Investor Relations website: nanostring.com.

A replay of the call will be available beginning May 22, 2023, at 7:30pm ET through midnight on May 29, 2023. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and reference Conference ID: 487847. The webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for one year following the completion of the call.

About NanoString

NanoString Technologies, a leader in spatial+biology, offers an ecosystem of innovative discovery and translational research solutions, empowering our customers to map the universe of biology. The GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler, cited in approximately 200 peer-reviewed publications, is a flexible and consistent solution combining the power of whole tissue imaging with gene expression and protein data for spatial whole transcriptomics and proteomics from one FFPE slide. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager is an FFPE-compatible, single-cell+imaging platform powered by spatial multiomics enabling researchers to map single cells in their native environments to extract deep biological insights and novel discoveries from one experiment. The AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform is a cloud-based informatics solution with advanced analytics and global collaboration capabilities, enabling powerful spatial biology insights anytime, anywhere. At the foundation of our research tools is our nCounter® Analysis System, cited in approximately 6,500 peer-reviewed publications, which offers a secure way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

