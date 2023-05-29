Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it will host investor meetings at the following conferences:

20th Annual Energy Infrastructure CEO & Investor Conference in West Palm Beach, FL on May 23-24, 2023

2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference in New York City on June 6-7, 2023

2023 BofA Securities Energy Credit Conference in New York City on June 7-8, 2023

The Partnership’s latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.genesisenergy.com under “Presentations” under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005031/en/