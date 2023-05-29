Krispy Kreme® will celebrate the Class of 2023 with a FREE Original Glazed® dozen and an all-new “Dough-ploma” on Wednesday, May 24.

Any high school or college senior who wears their Class of 2023 swag – from shirts and jackets to graduation cap and gown – can get a FREE Original Glazed dozen in a special Dough‑ploma-wrapped box at participating shops while supplies last, no purchase necessary.

Graduating from school being among life’s most epic accomplishments and moments of joy, this is the fourth consecutive year Krispy Kreme has honored graduating seniors with free dozens.

"We started this during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we haven’t forgotten that the lives of this year’s graduates were heavily impacted by the pandemic. We are thrilled to celebrate their perseverance and spirit the best way we know how: free Original Glazed doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We hope grads stop by their local Krispy Kreme shop Wednesday dressed in their cap and gown or other Class of 2023 swag, to enjoy a free dozen on us and get their ‘Dough-ploma’.”

Members of the Class of 2023 can show how they’re celebrating their graduation with a FREE Original Glazed® dozen and Dough-ploma by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s Grad Day promotions by visiting krispykreme.com%2Foffers%2Fgraduation.

