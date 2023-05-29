Alarm.com Acquires EBS, a Polish Security Communicator Manufacturer

Alarm.com (Nasdaq: ALRM) announces that it has acquired EBS, a specialist in the design and manufacturing of smart communicators that are widely deployed in international markets. This acquisition amplifies Alarm.com's capabilities in delivering advanced security technologies across various international markets.

EBS technology complements Alarm.com’s software solutions. Integrating with EBS smart communicators will expand Alarm.com’s support for legacy security control panels that are widely deployed in international markets, providing its service providers with a cost-effective solution for efficiently deploying Alarm.com’s advanced connected property solutions. “By leveraging the strengths of both EBS and Alarm.com, we are confident in our ability to deliver superior security solutions, support our service providers, and build on our competitive edge in the global market, all while collaborating with the experienced and knowledgeable teams at EBS,” said Aydin Bolkar, Vice President of International Operations at Alarm.com.

EBS was founded over 30 years ago and has built a strong reputation for its high-quality manufacturing of smart communicators. As part of the Alarm.com family, EBS will gain access to a robust global network, innovative research, and a vast portfolio of smart home and business security solutions. "This merger promises numerous benefits and we are confident that it will substantially enhance our capacity to serve our customers even better," said Krzysztof Stalewski, CEO at EBS.

EBS will continue to operate independently and the current management team at EBS will lead the business from its headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, and maintain a manufacturing facility in Elk, Poland known for its cutting-edge production capabilities.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit alarm.com.

About EBS

EBS is a prominent Polish security communicator manufacturer offering unmatched value, innovation, and reliability. Their solutions cater to a diverse range of clients, from households and small businesses to world-renowned security agencies and government institutions. With a commitment to excellence, EBS delivers cutting-edge security solutions that meet the needs of their clients across the spectrum. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Febssmart.com%2F.

