The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) (“Beachbody” or the “Company”) a leading subscription health and wellness company, today announced that Marc Suidan, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings and present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Singular+Research%27s+Spring+Select+Webinar May 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (Virtual) To join the presentation, you must register at the following link: Singular+Research%27s+Spring+Select+Webinar. After you register, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to the webinar.

LD+Micro+Invitational+XIII June 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (Los Angeles, CA – Track 3) Register for the live webcast at: LD+Micro+Invitational+XIII



The presentation will also be available live and for replay on the Investor Relations page on Beachbody's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.thebeachbodycompany.com.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Southern California, BODi is a leading digital fitness, nutrition, and mindset subscription company, with over two decades of creating innovative content and nutritional supplements designed to support and enrich strong Health Esteem. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is the parent company of BODi. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005240/en/