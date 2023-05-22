Telia enhances broadband services utilising Teleste's Distributed Access technology

38 minutes ago
PR Newswire

TURKU, Finland, May 22, 2023

TURKU, Finland, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste's Distributed Access technology helps Telia expand coverage of its ultra-high-speed broadband services. As the leading provider of telecommunications services in the Nordic and Baltic regions, Telia is targeting providing increasingly higher broadband speeds and greater data transfer capacity to consumers, which is seamlessly supported by Teleste's technology. Rollouts of the DOCSIS 3.1 Distributed Access-based broadband are currently under way in Telia's networks, and Teleste's Remote PHY Distributed Access devices have already been widely implemented in Finland and Norway.

"Teleste's Distributed Access technology provides us a future-proof solution that perfectly meets our evolving technology requirements. We appreciate the wide industry interoperability that their products offer, as well as their easy integration with our existing environment. Together with Teleste's high level of commitment and 24/7 support, this allows us to efficiently enhance our network capabilities and provide our customers with a better quality of service," stated Per Eirik Furebotten, Manager, Broadband Access, Telia.

By adopting the Distributed Access architecture, operators can make a sustainable choice to deliver higher download and upload speeds and improved service quality to their subscribers over their existing coax infrastructure. These improvements are essential for satisfying the demands of bandwidth-hungry streaming services that are winning in popularity among consumers.

"The advantage of the Distributed Access technology lies in its ability to transmit modern, ultra-high-speed broadband connectivity without minimal or no need for rebuilding. The technology is mature and ready to scale for future needs. We are excited to be Telia's partner to enhance their network capabilities, and committed to providing them with the best support and services for an efficient upgrade," said Olli Leppänen, Vice President of Distributed Access for Teleste.

Teleste's devices for Telia include the company's DAN3 and DAN300 Remote PHY Distributed Access nodes that fully ensure interoperability with different CCAP cores. By converting a 10 gigabit IP connection into 1.2 GHz full spectrum, high-quality coax-based data transmission, these nodes enable operators to meet consumers' growing demands for faster broadband connectivity. The Distributed Access architecture can easily adapt to even higher broadband speeds in the future, making it a crucial step in the evolution path to 10 Gbps subscriber services that are on the horizon. For more information, continue to our website.

Inquiries for more information:
Mirkka Lamppu
Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation
Tel. +358 2 2605 611
[email protected]

About Teleste
Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2022, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 165 million and it had approximately 860 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

