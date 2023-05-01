PR Newswire

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today announced that Zohar Zisapel, Chairman of the Board, passed away on Friday, May 19 at the age of 74.

Mr. Zisapel had been Chairman of the Board since Ceragon's incorporation in 1996. Zisapel was considered a founding father of Israel's emergence as a technology powerhouse. He was a philanthropist in the areas of education, technology and science. Mr. Zisapel was a winner of the Israel Defense Prize and was also awarded the Technion Medal for his lifetime's work contribution to the advancement of humanity, the welfare of the Jewish People, and the State of Israel.

Doron Arazi, Ceragon CEO, commented, "I am very saddened by Zohar's passing. Zohar was a pioneer in the Israeli high-tech industry, driving it to its very prominent position in the world. He was a tremendous supporter of Ceragon from the onset and had a major contribution to the company's evolution to its leading position in the wireless transport space. We will be forever grateful to Zohar for his dedication and ongoing support. It has been a privilege for me and the Board members to work alongside Zohar. The Ceragon family offers its condolences, prayers, and support to the entire Zisapel family at this time. Zohar will be greatly missed."

