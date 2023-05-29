Repare Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Repare Therapeutics Inc., (Nasdaq: RPTX), (“Repare”, or “the Company”), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that, in connection with the appointment of Daniel Belanger as the Company’s EVP, Human Resources, the Company granted Mr. Belanger an inducement stock option to purchase an aggregate of 240,000 of the Company’s common shares. The award was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors and was granted outside of the Company’s 2020 Equity Incentive Plan, with a grant date of May 18, 2023, as an inducement material to Mr. Belanger entering into employment with Repare, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock option has a ten-year term and an exercise price of $9.83 per share, the average of the daily volume-weighted average trading prices for the Company’s common shares on each of the five trading days immediately preceding the grant date. The award will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable employment start date and the remaining underlying shares vesting in substantially equal monthly installments thereafter on the same day of the month as the vesting commencement date, subject to Mr. Belanger’s continued employment with Repare through the applicable vesting date. The stock option is subject to the terms of the stock option agreement pursuant to which the award was granted.

About Repare Therapeutics Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes RP-6306, a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 clinical development; camonsertib (also known as RP-3500 or RG6526), a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development and partnered with Roche; a preclinical Polθ inhibitor program; as well as several undisclosed preclinical programs, including RP-1664. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.

SNIPRx® is a registered trademark of Repare Therapeutics Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230522005366r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005366/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.