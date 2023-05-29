CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / AppTech Payments Corp. ("AppTech") (NASDAQ:APCX), an innovative Fintech company powering seamless, commerce between businesses and consumers, will host a virtual roadshow webinar on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Luke D'Angelo, Chief Executive Officer of AppTech, willpresent an overview of the Company's innovative technology platform, near-term growth initiatives, and strategic vision. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question-and-answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Dial-in (U.S.): 1-877-704-4453

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0920

Webcast: AppTech Virtual Roadshow

A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through Tuesday, June 27, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13739007. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above.

About AppTech Payments Corp.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) provides digital financial services for corporations, small and midsized enterprises ("SMEs") and consumers through the Company's scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our commerce experiences development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will" and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Michael Kim/Brooks Hamilton

737-289-0835

[email protected]

AppTech Payments Corp.

[email protected]

760-707-5959

SOURCE: AppTech Payments Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/756120/AppTech-Payments-Corp-to-Host-Virtual-Roadshow-Webinar-on-Tuesday-May-30-2023-at-100-PM-Eastern-Time



